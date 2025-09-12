Sony launches PlayStation Family app

Sony has introduced the PlayStation Family app, a new mobile tool for parents to manage gaming activities on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The free app, available on iOS and Android, allows remote access to parental controls previously limited to the console. It offers real-time monitoring and management.

Parents can use guided setup to create child accounts, receive alerts when children play games, and approve or deny requests for extra playtime.

The app provides daily and weekly activity reports, showing which games children play and how long they spend on them.





Playtime limits can be set for each day of the week, while spending controls let parents set monthly limits and add funds to accounts.

Content filters allow restrictions by age group or customized settings, and privacy settings regulate how children interact with others online.

Sony joins Microsoft and Nintendo, which already provide similar parental control apps for their gaming platforms.