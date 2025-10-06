Soludo Declares Tuesday School-Free in Honour of Anambra Teachers

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has approved Tuesday, October 7, 2025, as a non-academic day across the state’s schools to honour and celebrate teachers for their hard work and commitment.

The Commissioner for Education, Professor Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, made this known on Monday in Awka through an official statement.

“In view of the fact that the 2025 World Teachers’ Day fell on a Sunday, Mr Governor has approved Tuesday as a school-free day to celebrate and honour teachers in the state,” she said.

According to Chuma-Udeh, the initiative is part of the state’s recognition of educators’ vital role in shaping the next generation and driving the governor’s vision for a knowledge-based society.





She added that, “Furthermore, the Solution Parents League will have their mega endorsement march in appreciation of Soludo’s revolution in the education sector. The Association of Private School Owners will join the Solution Parents League for the endorsement march.”

The statement also directed that “all teachers, parents, and proprietors/proprietresses are expected to assemble at the Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, by 8:00 a.m. prompt, to give honour to whom honour is due.”

Across the country, teachers had used this year’s World Teachers’ Day to renew their demand for improved welfare, better remuneration, and the full implementation of the 65-year retirement age policy for educators.

Education stakeholders also urged state and federal authorities to uphold their promises to the education sector, stressing that improved welfare for teachers remains key to better learning outcomes.





Okay News reports that the celebration in Anambra forms part of the larger recognition of teachers nationwide.