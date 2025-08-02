News

Soludo Blasts Politicians Promising One-Term in Office, Labels Them Mentally Unstable

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has slammed politicians who pledge to serve only one term in office, branding such commitments as “mentally unstable” and out of touch with political reality.

Soludo made the remarks on Saturday during a political rally in Anambra South, where he ramped up momentum for his second-term bid.

While addressing a crowd of supporters, the governor strongly criticized the idea of voluntarily limiting one’s tenure to a single term when the Nigerian Constitution clearly allows two terms for elected executives.

How can anybody with a functioning brain say that? Do you think you’re speaking to fools?” Soludo said in a fiery address.

You come to people and say you will do only one term. Any politician who says that must be sent to a psychiatric home because the person must have some mental problem.

Though he didn’t mention names, Soludo’s outburst appeared directed at political figures like Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, both of whom have, at different times, endorsed the idea of a single-term presidency.

Makinde recently advocated for a six-year single tenure for political office holders, while Obi had, during a national television interview, pledged to serve just one four-year term if elected President.

“I don’t need a day more than four years,” Obi had said. “If they can impact negatively on us for just two years, why won’t someone achieve a lot in four years?”

But Soludo dismissed such promises as “misleading” and unrealistic, warning voters not to be swayed by what he described as politically convenient rhetoric.

Soludo is currently seeking re-election in 2025 under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and has recently intensified grassroots mobilization across the state.

