Soldiers Rescue Two Kidnapped Immigration Officers in Benue State Operation

Troops of the Joint Task Force under Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have successfully rescued two officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) who were abducted in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

The rescue mission, confirmed in a statement by Lieutenant Ahmad Zubairu, Acting Media Information Officer of OPWS, was launched following intelligence reports that identified the locations where the officers, David Iorwuese and Oliver Orasuur, were being held.

Swift Rescue Operation

According to Zubairu, the troops acted promptly on credible intelligence provided by “appropriate superior authorities.” The search-and-rescue mission was carried out in Tse Tembe and Adamawa Village, within the Azendeshi Council Ward of Ukum LGA.





“The operation, executed with precision and speed, led to the successful recovery of the two victims at Adamawa Village after the kidnappers fled. The rescued officers are currently in the safe custody of the troops, receiving preliminary medical attention and debriefing,” he stated.

Commendation from OPWS Commander

The Force Commander of OPWS, Major General Moses Gara, praised the soldiers for their professionalism and dedication. He emphasized that the mission demonstrated the military’s determination to respond decisively to distress calls and to protect both citizens and farmlands across Benue and neighboring states.

He also urged communities to continue working closely with security operatives by supplying reliable information that could aid in curbing rising insecurity.





Food Security Link

General Gara highlighted that securing farmlands against bandits and kidnappers is not only about safety but also a key step toward ensuring sustainable food security in Nigeria.

okay.ng reports that the rescued officers are currently undergoing medical evaluation and further debriefing by the military authorities.