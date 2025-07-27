Social Media of BBNaija 2025 Housemates: Where to Follow Your Faves on Instagram

One of the joys of Big Brother Naija is not just watching the drama unfold on our screens but also following the housemates’ lives behind the scenes. From their diary session confessions to the hilarious tasks and fights, we always want more.

Social media has given us a front‑row seat into their personalities, fashion sense, and everyday banter.

In the 2025 season, Big Brother introduced a fresh set of contestants who are already winning hearts across Nigeria.

Their Instagram pages are brimming with content that will keep you engaged long after the daily shows end.





Instead of scattering your search across the internet, we’ve rounded up the official Instagram handles for all the BBNaija 2025 housemates.

This guide will help you follow each person, engage with them, and become part of their digital community. If you’re ever wondering where to catch exclusive pictures, BTS snippets, or trending memes, look no further.

Joanna (@nenu_jae) – Known for her bubbly energy and stylish outfits in the house, Joanna’s Instagram page is an extension of her colourful personality. Her feed mixes candid selfies with fun reels, and she isn’t shy to share her pre‑BBN life, including her food explorations and travel diaries.

Dede (@dede_ashiogwu) – Dede’s page is where fitness meets fashion. She often posts behind‑the‑scenes gym sessions, style inspirations, and motivational notes. Her stories are interactive, making fans feel like part of the journey.





Ibifubara (@asliceofibcake) – Ibifubara, fondly called Ib, is a chef, and her handle reflects that. Expect appetising dishes, cooking tips, and glimpses of her time in the house. You can practically smell the jollof rice through your phone screen!

Isabella (@isabella_georgewill) – A tech‑savvy beauty queen, Isabella combines geek chic with glam on her Instagram. She shares coding tips, skincare routines, and her favourite hangout spots in Lagos.

Imisi (@imisioluwa668) – This calm and introspective housemate loves nature and meditation. Imisi’s feed features serene outdoor scenes, poetry, and mindful quotes that inspire.

Gigi Jasmine (@djgigijasmine) – As a DJ, Gigi’s handle is where you’ll find the hottest playlists and snippets of her mixing sessions. She posts club gig highlights, fashion statements, and invites followers into her creative process.

Sabrina (@sabrina_idukpaye) – Sabrina’s handle is perfect for fashion lovers. She turns every outfit into a statement and offers style inspiration for women of all shapes. Watch out for her throwback clips and dance challenges.

Thelma Lawson (@thereal_thelma) – Thelma is a storyteller. Her Instagram features humorous skits, personal reflections, and advocacy for body positivity. She also hosts regular live sessions to interact with fans directly.

Ivatar (@ivatar) – A health enthusiast, Ivatar’s page is all about wellness. From morning yoga routines to healthy meal ideas, she is building a community around self‑care and holistic living.

Tracy (@tracy_ekwe) – Tracy loves travel and culture. Expect stunning photographs from across Nigeria, and her witty captions will keep you smiling. She often shares her experiences from the house and interacts with fans through Q&As.

Big Soso (@chef__soso) – A culinary creative, Big Soso’s handle features mouth‑watering recipes, food reviews, and glimpses of her kitchen experiments. She shows us that you don’t have to be fancy to eat like royalty.

Doris (@dorisokorie) – Doris is the house’s resident comedian. Her Instagram page is filled with comic skits, candid shots, and memes that will keep you laughing. She also uses her platform to advocate for mental health awareness.

Sultana (@sultana_auduson) – A lover of art and culture, Sultana posts her favourite artworks, book recommendations, and cultural experiences. You might also catch her hosting short poetry sessions on her stories.

Mide (@mide_iw) – Mide is all about sports and adventure. Her feed is packed with videos of her playing football, hiking, and sharing tips for staying active. She’s your go‑to for adrenaline‑pumping content.

Zita (@zita.the.creator) – As the name implies, Zita is a creative soul. She paints, designs, and dabbles in photography. Her Instagram is a visual feast of colours, behind‑the‑scenes from her art studio, and glimpses of her journey on the show.

Following the BBNaija 2025 housemates on Instagram keeps you connected to their stories beyond the Big Brother house. Whether you’re a die‑hard fan rooting for your favourite or simply curious about what they’re like in real life, these handles are your direct link to their world. As the season progresses and the game gets hotter, expect more drama, heartfelt messages, and interactive content on their pages.

Naija, stay glued and join the conversation online. Who knows? Your comment may just be the one that catches Big Brother’s attention!