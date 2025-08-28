BrandsInternational

Snoonu’s Khaled Aboushakrah Recognized for Inspiring Young Innovators at Qatar’s Summer Innovation Camp 2025

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read
Khaled Aboushakrah
Khaled Aboushakrah (خالد أبو شقرة)

Khaled Aboushakrah, Government Projects Manager – Public Affairs at Snoonu, has been recognized for his outstanding support and contribution to the Summer Innovation Camp 2025, organized by the Youth Entrepreneurship Club (Y.E.C.) under the patronage of the Ministry of Sports and Youth.

The camp, held between July 20 and August 10, 2025, served as a hub of creativity and inspiration for young people in Qatar, offering them a platform to sharpen entrepreneurial skills, embrace innovation, and prepare for leadership roles.

Supported by Qatar Development Bank (QDB), Qatar University, Qatar Chamber, and Snoonu as an Innovation Partner, the program delivered impactful training sessions that aligned with Qatar’s vision of empowering the next generation.

Aboushakrah, who plays a strategic role at Snoonu in strengthening public affairs and government projects, was among those honored for their valuable support in inspiring participants towards creativity and innovation. His recognition highlights Snoonu’s growing influence not just as a tech-driven company, but also as a partner in shaping Qatar’s human capital development.

In an appreciation statement, organizers affirmed: “In recognition of your generous support and contribution to the success of The Summer Innovation Camp 2025, thank you for inspiring participants towards creativity and innovation.”

Reflecting Snoonu’s philosophy, Khaled said: “We are pleased to participate with the Youth Entrepreneurship Club in the Summer Innovation Camp. We always strive to be active partners in building a promising generation that will lead the future.”

Okay.ng reports that this honor adds to Aboushakrah’s growing reputation as a leader who bridges corporate innovation with national development priorities, underscoring how businesses like Snoonu are actively contributing to a knowledge-based economy in Qatar.

Previous Article Sanusi Mika’ilu Sami Kebbi Governor Approves Appointment of Sanusi Mika’ilu Sami as New Emir of Zuru
Next Article Khaled Aboushakrah خالد أبوشكرة من سنونو يُكرَّم لإلهامه المبتكرين الشباب في معسكر الابتكار الصيفي 2025 بقطر

