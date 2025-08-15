SMBLF Warns Against Political Sabotage, Cautions APC and INEC

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has issued a stern caution to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), warning them against undermining opposition political parties through intimidation, inducement, infiltration, or any underhand strategies that could erode Nigeria’s democratic foundations. okay.ng reports.

The forum raised alarm over what it described as worsening disarray, factionalism, and internal bickering within opposition ranks, warning that such infighting poses a grave danger to the nation’s democratic stability.

In a statement jointly signed by Oba Olaitan Ladipo of Afenifere, Senator John Azuta-Mbata of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ambassador Godknows Igali of PANDEF, and Dr. Pogu Bitrus of the Middle Belt Forum, the leaders stressed that democracy can only thrive when a strong, credible, and vibrant opposition exists.

“At this critical period in our national history, the role of the opposition goes beyond contesting elections. It includes holding the government to account, offering alternative policies, defending citizens’ rights, and ensuring political power is not treated as the birthright of any party,” the statement read.





They lamented that persistent internal wrangling is creating an open path to political monopoly, weakening accountability, and encouraging impunity. The SMBLF urged all opposition parties to set aside ego and rivalry in the interest of the nation’s democratic health.

The forum cautioned the APC against any political culture that actively sabotages dissent, warning such practices could breed instability and resistance from citizens.

Turning to INEC, the group urged the commission to uphold its statutory role as an impartial umpire, strengthen mechanisms for resolving intra-party disputes, and strictly adhere to real-time transmission of election results, noting that glitches in the last presidential election damaged public trust.

Reacting to the warning, the Arewa Consultative Forum’s (ACF) publicity secretary, Prof. Tukur Baba, described the SMBLF’s call as “very much in order,” stressing the importance of opposition in a plural society like Nigeria.





The Labour Party, led by Senator Nenadi Usman, welcomed the intervention, accusing the APC-led government of propping up an illegitimate leader despite a Supreme Court ruling. “This wise intervention is most welcome,” said Ken Asogwa, senior adviser to the LP chairman.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar also endorsed the SMBLF’s stance, urging opposition unity to reclaim the country in 2027. PDP’s Timothy Osadolor said the opposition has made progress in reorganizing for the task ahead.

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) insisted the LP crisis was externally engineered and exacerbated by INEC’s inaction, warning that democracy is in danger if institutions fail to protect the rule of law.