Six Pulled Alive as Two-Storey Building Collapses in Lagos

Residents of Mangoro in the Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos were thrown into panic on Wednesday evening when a two-storey building on Modupeola Street suddenly collapsed, leaving several occupants trapped beneath the debris.

The incident, which happened around 6 p.m., occurred barely two weeks after four lives were lost in a similar tragedy at No. 325 Bornu Street, Ebute Meta.

Swift Rescue by Emergency Teams

The Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, confirmed the collapse in a public statement, noting that emergency responders quickly mobilized to the site.





Omotoso said:

“A two-storey building has collapsed at 4, Modupeola Street, Mangoro bus stop, Alimosho, Lagos State. The cause of the incident, which occurred around 6 p.m., was not immediately known. Government officials have launched a probe into the incident.”

According to him, the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA) and other first responders successfully rescued six individuals from the rubble.

“The LASEMA and other first responders got to the scene in good time and rescued a trapped victim and five others from the rubble,” Omotoso added.

Hospitalisation and Victims’ Conditions





Five of the rescued victims were immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital, while one man, who suffered fractures and bruises, was evacuated by the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) Surgical Emergency Unit.

“He (the trapped victim) arrived at the hospital in a stable condition and was immediately admitted for further treatment. The 44-year-old patient lives at 10, Olabode Street, Alimosho,” Omotoso revealed.

Renewed Worry over Building Safety

This latest collapse reignites concerns about Lagos’ recurring building disasters. In July, a three-storey structure at Adeniji-Adele Road, Isale Eko, crumbled, though four residents narrowly escaped death.

okay.ng reports that Lagos authorities have promised a thorough investigation and emphasized the urgent need for stricter enforcement of building safety regulations.