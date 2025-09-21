Six Arrested After Deadly Attack on Police Officers in Benue State

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the arrest of six suspects in connection with the brutal assault on Police Tactical Teams in Benue State, which left multiple casualties and officers missing.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed in a statement on Sunday that the incident occurred on Friday, September 19, 2025, at Agu Centre in the Katsina-Ala/Ukum axis.

According to Hundeyin, “The attack, which occurred on Friday, September 19, 2025, resulted in the death of three police officers, while seven others are still missing. The arrested suspects are in custody and assisting with useful information. Equally, the Inspector-General of Police has directed the deployment of additional tactical assets to the area and assured that no stone will be left unturned in restoring peace and security in Benue State.”

He emphasized that the Commissioner of Police in Benue State, Commissioner of Police (CP) Innocent Emenari, is coordinating the rescue efforts for the missing officers and leading manhunts for the fleeing attackers.





Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun strongly condemned the assault, describing it as “cruel, unwarranted, and an affront on the good people of Benue State.”

Meanwhile, residents of Makurdi and Katsina-Ala local government areas were also thrown into mourning as fresh reports confirmed that sixteen lives were lost in separate attacks within the same period. Six people were killed in Abagena and Asom communities of Makurdi between 4 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Friday, while ten security operatives were murdered in Katsina Ala.

The Police appealed for calm, urging locals to cooperate with ongoing operations aimed at restoring stability in the troubled communities.

okay.ng reports that the Nigeria Police has vowed to intensify tactical deployments across the conflict-ridden areas to prevent further bloodshed.