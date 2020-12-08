EntertainmentGist

Singer Simi debunks cheating rumor

Ali Khadija December 8, 2020
Popular Nigerian singer cum actress, Simi Kosoko has denied cheating on her husbands rumored by Netizens.

Recall that, the songstress shared a video of herself and a young teenager on the bed in a romantic position.

Dressed in silky shorts while the guy wearing a shirt with the buttons down seated in a compromising manner.

This has sparked rumors among netizens. Many are saying the actress is cheating and her husband won’t take it lightly.

Reacting to this, Simi has said the guy is like a cousin to her, therefore nothing can happen between them.

