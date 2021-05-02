Singer Chidinma Ekile switches from secular to gospel music

Chidinma Ekile has announced that she is no longer into secular music.

The ‘Kedike and Yanga’ singer made this announcement via her social media pages on Sunday.

According to her, she is now a “crusader of Jesus Christ” in a snippet video of her first single gospel song titled ‘Jehovah Overdo’.

She wrote: “My name is Minister Chidinma Ekile. I am a crusader of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“Your future needs you, your past doesn’t. The devil knows your name but he calls you by your sins. God knows your sins but he calls you by your name.

“The message is Jesus. I will reign in life because the creator of the ends of the earth loves me.”