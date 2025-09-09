Siasia Highlights Lookman and Arokodare as Key Weapons for Nigeria in Crucial World Cup Qualifier Against South Africa

Former Nigeria national football team manager, Samson Siasia, has stressed that the Super Eagles’ hopes in today’s must-win 2026 Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) World Cup qualifying clash against South Africa hinge on the brilliance of Ademola Lookman and Tolu Arokodare.

Speaking on Monday, Siasia urged current coach Eric Chelle to capitalize on Lookman’s ability in dead-ball situations and Arokodare’s aerial strength to overpower South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in Bloemfontein.

Nigeria enters the game buoyed by a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Rwanda in Uyo, where Arokodare came off the bench to score the decisive late goal. That win has kept the Super Eagles within touching distance of the top of the group, with another victory today potentially reducing the gap to just three points.

Siasia cautioned against complacency, insisting that discipline and tactical awareness would decide the outcome. “We need to keep the ball, win free-kicks, and allow players like Lookman to make the difference. Arokodare can also be important in holding up play and creating chances,” the former coach emphasized.





He also reminded fans that while South Africa appear to be in their strongest form in more than two decades, Nigeria has historically been dominant in this rivalry.

The African qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have been fiercely contested, with Nigeria and South Africa both emerging as front-runners in their group. Their encounters have consistently carried enormous stakes, with continental pride and World Cup dreams on the line.

okay.ng reports that anticipation is at an all-time high as fans await what could prove to be a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s quest for qualification.