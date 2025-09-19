Shoprite to reopen shuttered stores after restructuring

Retail Supermarkets Nigeria Limited (RSNL), operator of the Shoprite franchise in Nigeria, has announced plans to reopen some of its temporarily closed outlets ahead of the Q4 shopping season, following a major operational restructuring.

The company confirmed that the closures were linked to working capital constraints and setbacks such as unreliable power supply in some malls, which disrupted fresh produce storage. It assured that affected stores will resume operations in time for the peak year-end rush.

Bunmi Cynthia Adeleye, RSNL’s Chief Strategy Officer, said the restructuring focuses on smaller, more efficient store formats, competitive pricing, local sourcing, and tighter liquidity management. She described the changes as a reset rather than a collapse, stressing that new investors are backing the franchise to achieve sustainable growth.

“Yes, it has been a tough period, but this is not a collapse; it is a reset. The old model did not work for Nigeria. With new investors behind us, we are rebuilding Shoprite to be more local, culturally relevant, more affordable, and more resilient,” Adeleye said.





The update follows concerns raised by customers and social media users over recent months about empty shelves and the closure of outlets in Ibadan and Ilorin.

Shoprite first entered Nigeria in December 2005, launching at The Palms Shopping Mall in Lagos, and later expanded to 25 stores nationwide. When RSNL acquired the business from Shoprite Holdings Limited (SHL), it inherited both the footprint and the challenges that pushed SHL to exit the market, including harsh operating conditions.

Despite persistent financial hurdles leading to closures, Nigeria’s retail sector continues to attract competition. Local chains such as Bokku Mart, Jendoll Superstores, and Prince Ebaeno Supermarket are expanding, highlighting enduring opportunities in the consumer market despite inflation and rising costs.