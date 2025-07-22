Shifting Tides in Osun: PDP Backs Tinubu for 2027 Amidst Internal Rifts

In a surprising turn of events, the Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has officially declared its support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as its sole candidate for the 2027 presidential election. This unprecedented move, emerging from a recent leadership caucus meeting at the Government House, Osogbo, signals a potential realignment of political allegiances within the state.

The caucus meeting, which concluded with a detailed communique, highlighted several key decisions. Foremost among them was the unequivocal endorsement of President Tinubu. The PDP leaders collectively recognized Osun State as the ancestral home of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and declared him “the son of Osun State.” This ancestral connection was cited as a primary reason for the party’s formal adoption and endorsement of the president for re-election in 2027.

Concurrently, the party reaffirmed its unwavering backing for Governor Ademola Adeleke’s re-election bid in 2026 under the PDP banner, underscoring a dual strategy of supporting both federal and state leadership.

The communique also directly addressed prevalent rumors of defection. It clarified that the majority of PDP members opposed Governor Adeleke’s potential move to the All Progressives Congress (APC). While acknowledging that some members indicated they would follow Adeleke out of loyalty, the overwhelming consensus was to remain firmly within the PDP. This section of the communique appears to be a direct response to recent speculation about the Governor’s political future. okay.ng reports that this clarification aims to quell internal dissent and project a united front.





Furthermore, the resolution called for all party structures in Osun State to widely disseminate the adoption decision. It also urged Governor Adeleke and all party members to maintain loyalty to the PDP, reinforcing the party’s commitment to internal cohesion. The state governor was also encouraged to intensify efforts in implementing the administration’s Five Point Agenda, signaling a renewed focus on delivering on campaign promises.

This significant decision, according to the PDP leadership, was preceded by extensive consultations and opinion gathering across Osun State. These engagements involved a diverse range of stakeholders, including traditional rulers, community leaders, civil servants and retirees, religious leaders, market men and women, and the general public across towns and villages. The party stated that these consultations were vital in understanding the prevailing sentiments and aspirations shaping the state’s intricate political landscape.

Locally, the meeting delved into the existing friction with Osun APC members, specifically citing hostility directed towards Governor Adeleke and underlying party tensions. Despite these external pressures, the PDP leadership maintained that the party, the governor, and the state government continue to enjoy popularity and acceptance among most Osun residents. This unexpected alignment with the sitting president suggests a pragmatic approach by the Osun PDP, prioritizing local interests and perceived ancestral ties over traditional party lines.