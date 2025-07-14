Shettima Touches Down in London to Escort Buhari’s Remains Home

Vice President Kashim Shettima landed in London on Monday, acting on the directive of President Bola Tinubu, following the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari. Shettima was accompanied by the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, and was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, alongside Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum.

The arrival was confirmed by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Communication, who shared the update early Monday.

President Tinubu, who announced Buhari’s death on Sunday at around 4:30 pm in London, instructed Shettima and Gbajabiamila to travel to the UK to oversee the return of Buhari’s remains to Nigeria. The late leader, aged 82, had previously served as Nigeria’s president from 2015 to 2023 and as military head of state from January 1984 to August 1985.

In a mark of national mourning, President Tinubu ordered flags to be flown at half-mast across the country. Buhari’s burial is scheduled for Monday in Daura, his hometown, in accordance with Islamic rites.





Okay.ng reports that the Nigerian delegation’s presence in London underscores the significance of the moment and the nation’s respect for its late former leader.