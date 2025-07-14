NewsTop stories

Shettima Touches Down in London to Escort Buhari’s Remains Home

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
1 Min Read

Vice President Kashim Shettima landed in London on Monday, acting on the directive of President Bola Tinubu, following the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari. Shettima was accompanied by the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, and was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, alongside Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum.

The arrival was confirmed by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Communication, who shared the update early Monday.

President Tinubu, who announced Buhari’s death on Sunday at around 4:30 pm in London, instructed Shettima and Gbajabiamila to travel to the UK to oversee the return of Buhari’s remains to Nigeria. The late leader, aged 82, had previously served as Nigeria’s president from 2015 to 2023 and as military head of state from January 1984 to August 1985.

In a mark of national mourning, President Tinubu ordered flags to be flown at half-mast across the country. Buhari’s burial is scheduled for Monday in Daura, his hometown, in accordance with Islamic rites.

- Advertisement -

Okay.ng reports that the Nigerian delegation’s presence in London underscores the significance of the moment and the nation’s respect for its late former leader.

Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Why Modern Marriages Are Failing – Blessing CEO Speaks Out
Next Article FCT Local Government Workers End Three-Month Strike, Resume Duties

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,535.00
Sell₦1,550.00
GBP
Buy₦2,123.00
Sell₦2,160.00
EUR
Buy₦1,755.01
Sell₦1,800.00

Updated: 1 day ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Buhari’s Daughter Noor Pens Emotional Farewell to Late Father
News
Buhari Buried in Beloved Garden Spot at Daura Residence
News
Lucky Aiyedatiwa
Ondo State Governor Distributes Key Ministries to New Commissioners, Urges Immediate Action
News
BREAKING: Buhari’s Corpse Received at Katsina Airport Amid High-Level Delegation
News Top stories
Nasarawa State Permanent Secretary Kidnapped in Lafia, Police Launch Extensive Manhunt
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like