Shettima to Lead Nigeria’s Delegation to 80th UNGA

Vice President Kashim Shettima will head Nigeria’s delegation to the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), holding in New York from Monday, September 22 to Sunday, September 28, 2025. The summit, which marks the 80th anniversary of the UN, will bring together heads of state, government leaders, and global institutions to deliberate on pressing international challenges.

According to a statement from Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications (Office of the Vice President), Shettima will represent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and lead Nigeria’s participation in high-level engagements throughout the week.

The highlight of his trip will be the General Debate, scheduled between Tuesday, September 23 and Sunday, September 28. Nigeria’s national statement will be delivered by Shettima on Wednesday, September 24, between 3:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. local New York time. His address is expected to outline Nigeria’s positions on global peace, economic growth, climate action, and sustainable development.

The Vice President will also join other world leaders at the Climate Ambition Summit convened by the UN Secretary-General. During this event, Nigeria will unveil its updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Climate Agreement, reflecting its renewed commitments to tackling climate change.





In addition, Shettima will participate in a high-level roundtable on Adequate and Affordable Housing, hosted by the President of Kenya. This session will explore innovative strategies for addressing housing challenges across Africa and other developing regions.

Beyond these multilateral forums, the Vice President’s itinerary includes bilateral meetings with global partners and side events focused on investment, human capital, and technology. These engagements aim to deepen Nigeria’s diplomatic ties and attract international support for its development priorities.

Following the conclusion of the UNGA, Shettima will travel to Frankfurt, Germany, for consultations with senior officials of Deutsche Bank before returning to Nigeria.