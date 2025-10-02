Shettima Returns to Abuja After UN General Assembly and Strategic Talks in Germany

Vice President Kashim Shettima has returned to Abuja following a week of intense diplomatic engagements where he represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York and held key meetings in Germany.

His aircraft landed at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, in the early hours of Thursday. Senior government officials welcomed him on arrival, underscoring the significance of his trip.

UN General Assembly Representation

During his address at the UNGA, Shettima delivered Nigeria’s national statement on behalf of President Tinubu. He emphasized the urgent need for reforms in the global institution, particularly in ensuring fairer representation for African nations.





He called for respect for Africa’s sovereignty over its estimated $700 billion worth of mineral resources, stressing the importance of sustainable development and equitable global partnerships.

Strategic Engagements Abroad

In New York, the Vice President met with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, who praised Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to secure a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council. Shettima also pitched Nigeria’s $200 billion energy transition opportunities to potential investors.

He assured members of the Nigerian diaspora of their continued inclusion in the government’s policies and development programmes. The Vice President further strengthened Nigeria’s partnerships with the United Kingdom, the Gates Foundation, and other international stakeholders.





German Leg of the Trip

After New York, Shettima proceeded to Germany for additional high-level discussions with European partners. His engagements focused on economic cooperation, foreign investment, and international security partnerships.

The Vice President’s return marks the conclusion of a critical diplomatic mission designed to elevate Nigeria’s global standing and attract investment.

okay.ng reports that Shettima’s activities abroad reflect the Tinubu administration’s focus on economic reforms and Nigeria’s international presence.