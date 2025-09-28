Shettima Leaves New York After UNGA 80, Heads to Germany for Deutsche Bank Talks

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has departed New York, United States, following his representation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). He is now en route to Germany for crucial economic engagements.

According to a statement released by his spokesperson, Stanley Nkwocha, on Sunday, Shettima is scheduled to hold strategic discussions with senior officials of Deutsche Bank in Germany before returning to Nigeria.

The statement read: “Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed New York, United States, after successfully representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.”

During his stay in New York, Shettima advanced Nigeria’s diplomatic and economic interests. He received commendation from the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, over Nigeria’s ongoing push for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.





He also showcased to global investors Nigeria’s $200 billion energy transition opportunity and reinforced bilateral ties with the United Kingdom on areas of trade, defence, and migration.

Shettima further presented Tinubu’s national statement, demanding reforms within the UN system, pressing for Africa’s control over its $700 billion mineral wealth, and advocating for digital inclusion initiatives.

The Vice President also met with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to explore avenues for expanding healthcare and education in Nigeria, highlighting the country’s strategic role as the hub of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), valued at $3.4 trillion.

Shettima was bid farewell at John F. Kennedy International Airport by Nigerian cabinet ministers and diplomats who had joined the delegation to UNGA 80.





okay.ng reports that Shettima will proceed to Germany before returning to Nigeria. He had earlier departed Abuja last week leading Nigeria’s high-level delegation to the Assembly’s general debate, which held from September 23 to 27.