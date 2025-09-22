Shettima Lands in New York for 80th UN General Assembly, to Present Nigeria’s Position

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has arrived in New York, United States, to participate in the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), which officially begins Monday and runs through September 28.

Shettima is representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was earlier scheduled to address the high-level General Debate at the UN headquarters. The Vice President will deliver Nigeria’s national statement, unveil the nation’s renewed climate commitments under the Paris Agreement, and engage in various bilateral meetings, side events, and roundtables.

According to a revised list of speakers, President Tinubu was originally billed to deliver his speech on the second day of the debate, in the evening session at about 8:30 p.m. local time (2:30 p.m. Nigerian time), as the 17th leader to take the podium.

On arrival at John F. Kennedy International Airport, Shettima was warmly received by Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar; Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar; and Nigeria’s Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, Ambassador Samson Itegboje. Other dignitaries at the airport included Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji; Nigeria’s Defence Attaché in New York, Brigadier General Edward Koleoso; and Defence Attaché in Washington, Group Captain Sani Kalgo.





Highlighting Nigeria’s expectations at UNGA 80, Ambassador Tuggar stated that the country would push for a United Nations Global Convention on Taxation and reiterate Africa’s demand for representation at the UN Security Council.

“This is something that has put Nigeria in the position of leadership,” Tuggar emphasized. “We also promote Nigeria’s push to become a permanent member of the Security Council, because Africa has a common position, the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration, that calls for at least two permanent seats.”

He added that Nigeria would reaffirm its peacekeeping role and contributions to resolving global conflicts, including the wars in Gaza, Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, and Sudan.

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State expressed optimism that Nigeria’s presence at the assembly would strengthen its position as Africa’s leading economy and global investment hub.





“We are looking at areas of strength such as solid minerals, agriculture, and skills-based education,” he said. “The Vice President’s presentation on Wednesday will further reposition Nigeria as Africa’s leading economy.”

Similarly, the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr. Olajumoke Oduwole, noted that the country would use the event to showcase investment opportunities under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“On Monday, we are hosting Nigeria Investment Day, highlighting solid minerals, telecommunications, and technology,” Oduwole explained. “It is to show the reforms the Nigerian economy has undergone in the last two years and to engage our partners on where we are headed.”

Shettima will also attend the African Union Peace and Security Council meeting and hold bilateral talks with the Prime Minister of Sudan, among other engagements.

okay.ng reports that this year’s General Assembly provides Nigeria with an opportunity to restate its global leadership role, reinforce economic reforms, and advocate for Africa’s voice in international governance.