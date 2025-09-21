Shettima Embarks on Diplomatic Mission to Represent Tinubu at United Nations General Assembly in New York

Vice President of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima, departed Abuja on Sunday to represent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States of America.

In a statement released by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Mr. Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima is expected to deliver Nigeria’s national statement during the high-level meetings.

The statement explained: “Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja, Nigeria, to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, holding in New York, United States of America, from Monday, September 22 to Sunday, September 28, 2025. Senator Shettima, who is representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, at the global event, will deliver Nigeria’s national statement and join other dignitaries at the UN high-level general debates, among other side events.”

Shettima will also announce Nigeria’s new Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, reflecting the nation’s renewed commitment to global climate action.





Beyond the main debate, his schedule will involve bilateral meetings and multilateral engagements with world leaders on issues ranging from security to economic partnerships. The Vice President is also expected to participate in the “Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Moment” event on September 22, which highlights progress and challenges facing countries in achieving the global goals.

The high-level debates at the UNGA will run from September 23 to 27 and conclude on September 29.

okay.ng reports that Shettima’s presence underscores Nigeria’s efforts to strengthen its diplomatic footprint while reaffirming its role in addressing climate change, economic reforms, and global peacebuilding.