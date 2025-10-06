Shettima: Dangote Is an Institution, How We Treat Him Reflects Nigeria’s Values

Vice President Kashim Shettima has described Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, as more than just a businessman, calling him an “institution” whose treatment reflects Nigeria’s values before the global community.

Speaking on Monday at the 31st Nigerian Economic Summit (NES) in Abuja, Shettima praised the industrialist for his commitment to investing in Nigeria despite the challenges of doing business in the country.

“Aliko Dangote, he’s not an individual, he’s an institution, and he’s a leading light in Nigeria’s economy. And how we treat this gentleman will determine how outsiders will judge us,” the Vice President said.

Shettima noted that while Dangote could have chosen to channel his wealth abroad, he instead decided to invest heavily in local industries that now employ thousands and contribute significantly to Nigeria’s GDP.





“If he had invested $10 billion in Microsoft, in Amazon, or in Google, he probably might be worth $70 to $80 billion by now. But he opted to invest in his country, and we owe it to future generations to jealously protect, promote, preserve, and protect the interests of this great Nigeria,” he stated.

The Vice President also used the platform to appeal for restraint and dialogue in ongoing labour disputes, cautioning against disruptions that could derail the nation’s economic recovery.

“I wish to call for caution, retrospection, and a deeper sense of patriotism from both labour and the organised private sector in defining and improving the relationship between labour and industry in the interest of maintaining our steadily improving economic fortunes,” Shettima said.

He criticised attempts by some labour unions to shut down operations over disputes with private companies, urging a more nationalistic approach.





“It’s not about holding the whole nation to ransom because of a minor labour dispute. Nigeria is greater than PENGASSAN. Nigeria is greater than each and every one of us. I’m not coming to you as a partisan,” he added.

The Vice President’s remarks come amid tensions between the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and the Dangote Refinery, following union directives to halt crude and gas supply, a move recently restrained by the National Industrial Court.