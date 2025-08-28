Shettima Chairs National Economic Council Meeting in Abuja as Governors Rally for Economic Reforms

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Thursday chaired the meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where state governors and key federal representatives gathered to deliberate on Nigeria’s economic challenges and strategies.

The meeting brought together influential figures, including the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Hope Uzodimma, who also doubles as the Governor of Imo State.

Several other governors were present, among them Zamfara State’s Dauda Lawal, Jigawa State’s Umar Namadi, Lagos State’s Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Anambra State’s Charles Soludo, Gombe State’s Inuwa Yahaya, Akwa Ibom State’s Umo Eno, Cross River State’s Bassey Otu, Benue State’s Hyacinth Alia, and Ondo State’s Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Also in attendance was the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), underscoring the weight of representation from across the federation.





The NEC, constitutionally chaired by the Vice President, has a crucial mandate: to advise the President on economic policies, revenue allocation, and the coordination of national economic planning. Discussions at the session are expected to shape Nigeria’s fiscal policies and influence key development decisions.

okay.ng reports that the Council’s role in harmonizing economic strategy across federal and state governments remains pivotal, particularly as the nation grapples with revenue diversification, inflationary pressures, and growth sustainability.