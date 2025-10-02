Shehu Sani Warns Beating Atiku in 2027 African Democratic Congress Primaries Will Be a Herculean Task

Former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has cautioned political observers that it would be nearly impossible to defeat former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the forthcoming African Democratic Congress (ADC) primaries.

Atiku, who was the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023, had earlier revealed in an interview with BBC Hausa that he would step down from the 2027 presidential race if a younger aspirant triumphs over him at the primaries. He assured that such a candidate would enjoy his full mentorship and support.

“If I run for office, and a young man defeats me, I will accept that. The party we have joined now prioritises youth and women,” Atiku said.

However, the former Vice President clarified that he has not made a final decision about contesting again. He stressed that the immediate priority is to consolidate the African Democratic Congress and build a solid political base ahead of 2027.





“This is only the beginning. Our priority is to establish the party and gain a strong following,” Atiku explained.

Reacting through his official X account, Senator Shehu Sani highlighted the strength of Atiku’s political machinery, particularly within party primaries, where delegates play decisive roles.

He wrote, “His Excellency the Waziri reportedly said he would step aside if a younger candidate wins the primaries… The keyword here is PRIMARIES… It’s easier for a camel to pass through the hole of a needle than to beat the Waziri in primaries. Party delegates are a special breed of people.”

Political analysts believe Sani’s remark underscores the influence and loyalty Atiku commands within the political structure, making him a formidable contender should he decide to run again.





okay.ng reports that the debate over generational leadership continues to dominate Nigeria’s political discourse as the nation heads towards the 2027 elections.