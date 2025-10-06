Shehu Sani Says Secondary School Certificate Enough for Political Office in Nigeria

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has reignited a national debate over the academic qualifications required for political office in Nigeria, asserting that a secondary school certificate is sufficient for anyone seeking election or political appointment.

Sani made the comment on Monday in response to a recent controversy involving the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Uche Nnaji, whose Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) was reportedly disowned by the institution.

According to an investigative report, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka declared that Nnaji did not complete his academic programme and was never issued a valid certificate by the institution. The report further revealed that the minister had acknowledged in court documents that he did not obtain a degree from the university.

The documents, filed before Justice Hauwa Yilwa of the Federal High Court in Abuja, indicated that the minister had filed a legal action against the Minister of Education, the National Universities Commission (NUC), the University of Nigeria, its Vice-Chancellor Professor Simon Ortuanya, the Registrar, and a former Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oguejiofor Ujam, alongside the university’s Senate.





In the case, the court granted three of Nnaji’s requests, including a directive compelling the university to release his academic transcript. However, the court declined to issue an injunction against the defendants. The matter was subsequently adjourned to October 6 for further hearing.

Reacting to the development, Senator Sani took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to advise public office seekers to remain truthful about their educational backgrounds and avoid unnecessary scandals.

He stated, “All you need to contest elections or for political appointment is a secondary school certificate. There is no way in the realm of politics one can claim any unearned qualifications without his or her political opponents digging into the matter. Some troubles are unnecessarily self-inflicted.”

Political observers say Sani’s comment reflects the broader problem of certificate controversies that have plagued Nigeria’s political space for years, leading to legal disputes and public distrust in leadership credibility.





Analysts also note that the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria clearly stipulates that a secondary school leaving certificate is the minimum educational qualification required to contest elective offices such as that of the President, Governors, and members of the National Assembly.

The unfolding case involving Minister Nnaji has once again raised concerns about transparency, accountability, and the verification of academic qualifications among public office holders.

This issue has continued to dominate social discussions, especially as Nigerians demand higher ethical standards from those in leadership positions.

okay.ng reports that the controversy underscores the urgent need for Nigeria’s political class to prioritize integrity over influence when aspiring to hold public positions.