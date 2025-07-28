Celebrities

Shaffy Bello: I’m Done Dating Younger Men, Now Want Marriage

By Damilola A.
3 Min Read
Shaffy Bello

Veteran Nollywood actress Shaffy Bello has revealed she is no longer open to dating younger men, saying her priorities in love and life have evolved.

In a candid interview with media personality Ifedayo Agoro, the 54-year-old screen diva said while she once enjoyed the attention and thrill of dating younger suitors, that phase of her life is now firmly in the past.

“When I dated younger men, I was having fun and it was for a season, that season is over,” she said. “But there’s nothing wrong with it. What changed is that I know for sure what I want now is marriage.”

Shaffy, known for her elegance and charisma, said she finds it flattering when younger men slide into her DMs but admitted many of them are not respectful or serious. She shared that some come with casual greetings like “hi dear,” which she finds off-putting.

“Yeah, men slid into my DMs. Well, it happens. When you’re over 50 and young men slide into your DMs to say what’s up, it’s flattering,” she added. “But the thing is, some of them are just badly behaved.”

The mother of two, who separated from her husband Akinrimisi in 2020 after over two decades of marriage, opened up about her current outlook on relationships. She emphasized that peace of mind, emotional connection, and mutual support now matter more than material expectations.

“When I was younger, marriage was you have to reproduce. That’s different from where I am now,” she explained. “What a mature woman like me would be looking for now is different. I want to be comfortable. What you can do for me, I can probably do for myself. So what you’re bringing to the table is different.”

She further stated: “Give me peace of mind and let us both fly. I don’t need a man, I want a man because it’s nice. I am absolutely a romantic. I’m a wifey, not a girlfriend. I’m that kind of woman.”

TAGGED:
