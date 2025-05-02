News

Seyi Tinubu Denies NANS President’s Bribery and Abduction Allegations Amid Leadership Crisis

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
1 Min Read

Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, has vehemently rejected claims by Comrade Atiku Abubakar Isah, President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), that he orchestrated a N100 million bribe and subsequent abduction.

The allegations stem from a press conference on Wednesday where Isah accused Tinubu and Youth Development Minister Ayodele Olawande of offering him money to promote the president’s policies. “I rejected the bribe because I cannot endorse a leader who hasn’t delivered,” Isah stated.

Isah further alleged that on April 15, he was “stripped naked, beaten, and threatened with a leaked video” by assailants linked to Tinubu. “They said Seyi would cover up even if I was killed,” he added.

Responding via Instagram on Friday, Seyi Tinubu dismissed the claims as “fictional,” asserting, “I’ve never met Isah or discussed any matter with him. This is defamation”.

The dispute coincides with a NANS leadership crisis, as Isah’s faction alleges repeated interference by Tinubu, including a disrupted Abuja inauguration on April 29.

