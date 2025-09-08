Seventeen Countries Secure Early Spots for 2026 FIFA World Cup as Global Anticipation Builds

As preparations intensify for the 2026 Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) World Cup, 17 nations have already sealed their tickets to football’s biggest stage. This milestone sets the tone for what promises to be an electrifying global tournament, with the expanded 48-team format offering more nations the chance to showcase their talents.

The three host nations—United States, Mexico, and Canada—were granted automatic entry, ushering in a historic moment as the competition will, for the first time, be jointly hosted across three countries in North America. This unique setup is expected to bring diverse cultures, stadium experiences, and a wider reach for the game’s passionate supporters.

In Asia, Japan became the trailblazer, confirming their qualification on March 20, 2025, followed by Iran five days later. New Zealand stamped Oceania’s presence after defeating New Caledonia 3–0 on March 24. Jordan, South Korea, Uzbekistan, and Australia later joined, rounding out Asia’s strong representation.

South America has also lived up to expectations, with heavyweights Argentina, Brazil, and Uruguay leading the charge. They are joined by Ecuador, Paraguay, and Colombia, ensuring the continent’s vibrant footballing tradition continues on the world stage. Morocco has made history as the first African team to qualify from the Confederation of African Football (CAF).





Football enthusiasts now await which European and African nations will join the list as qualification continues across the continents.

okay.ng reports that the final qualification rounds are expected to intensify global rivalries and set the tone for thrilling showdowns in 2026.

Qualified Nations So Far:

United States (Host)





Mexico (Host)

Canada (Host)

Japan

Iran

New Zealand

Jordan

South Korea

Uzbekistan

Australia

Brazil

Argentina

Uruguay

Ecuador

Paraguay

Colombia

Morocco