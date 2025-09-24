SERAP Demands Breakdown of N254bn FAAC Spending in Rivers

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a Freedom of Information (FOI) request seeking details of how over N254.37 billion received from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) between March and August 2025 was spent by the immediate past Rivers State Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.).

In a statement on Tuesday, SERAP said the request specifically demands clarification on expenditures, including the alleged N22 billion budgeted for CCTV installations at the State House. The group stressed that transparency in the management of public funds is in the public interest and crucial to preventing corruption or abuse of trust.

“Nigerians have a legally enforceable right to know how Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.) utilized FAAC allocations and other funds during the period of emergency rule in Rivers State,” SERAP stated.

The organisation cited the Freedom of Information Act, Section 39 of the 1999 Constitution, Article 9 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, and Article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights as legal grounds backing its request.





It warned that the state government cannot use emergency rule as an excuse to block access to details of public spending. According to SERAP, accountability in financial governance is central to safeguarding democracy and human rights.

The move comes amid heightened scrutiny over fiscal management during the emergency administration in Rivers State, with civil society groups pressing for stronger oversight of FAAC allocations.