Senator Ndume Warns Against Religious Division Amid Boko Haram’s Renewed Killings in Borno

Senator Ali Ndume, representing Borno South Senatorial District, has urged Nigerians to avoid framing Boko Haram’s deadly attacks as a religious conflict, stressing that the extremist group targets people indiscriminately, regardless of faith.

Ndume made this appeal in a statement on Wednesday following fresh attacks on Ngoshe village in Gwoza Local Government Area and Mussa community in Askira-Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

Over the weekend, at least eight people were killed when insurgents struck both communities. Reports revealed that five Muslim farmers were murdered in Ngoshe on Saturday, while three Christian youths were slain in Mussa on Sunday. The attackers also set houses and shops ablaze, leaving families displaced and traumatized.

Describing the killings as “heartbreaking and deeply painful,” Ndume saluted the bravery of troops under Operation Hadin Kai, who continue to confront the insurgents despite challenges. He further pledged to push for additional manpower, modern weapons, and stronger intelligence support to enhance security in vulnerable communities.





Reacting to media narratives suggesting that all victims were Christians, the senator, a former Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, expressed disappointment, warning against misleading reports.

He said: “The forces behind these mindless killings are blind to faith and tribe. We should avoid this dangerous profiling, which can distract us. It tends to do us more harm. It can even inflame negative passion in our soldiers, dampen the morale of men who toil day and night, determined to ensure that they wipe away this dangerous sect.”

Ndume stressed that the insurgency has devastated both Christians and Muslims, cutting short the lives of hardworking farmers and innocent villagers who only sought peace.

He added, “Our people, whose only pursuit is peace and livelihood, continue to fall victim to the cruelty of insurgents. These men and women deserved to live, to farm and to dream, but their lives are being cut short by those who thrive on violence and destruction.”





Ndume once again appealed to the Federal Government to prioritize the welfare of troops, ensure timely provision of arms and ammunition, and adopt strategies to bring the insurgency to a conclusive end.

okay.ng reports that Boko Haram’s resurgence has raised renewed concerns about humanitarian crises, food security, and displacement across the North-East, with rural dwellers facing the brunt of the violence.