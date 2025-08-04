Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua Dismisses Defection Rumours, Reaffirms Loyalty to APC

Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’adua, representing Katsina Central, has firmly denied speculations suggesting he is planning to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) for another political platform.

In a statement released on Sunday night, Yar’adua described the rumours as baseless and driven by media mischief, particularly those linking him to a purported defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

“I wish to categorically reaffirm my unwavering commitment and support for the All Progressives Congress (APC),” the lawmaker stated.

He further urged the media and the public to disregard any misleading headlines hinting at a possible exit from the ruling party, reiterating that he remains fully aligned with the administration of President Bola Tinubu.





Okay.ng reports that rumours of Yar’adua’s political move gained traction after recent political realignments in some northern states, but the senator was quick to quash any doubts surrounding his loyalty.

“It’s essential to clarify that not all individuals sharing the Yar’Adua surname imply a political association with me,” he added, apparently referencing recent attempts to draw connections between his family name and opposition movements.