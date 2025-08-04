Politics

Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua Dismisses Defection Rumours, Reaffirms Loyalty to APC

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
1 Min Read
Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua
Senator Abdulaziz Yar’Adua

Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’adua, representing Katsina Central, has firmly denied speculations suggesting he is planning to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) for another political platform.

In a statement released on Sunday night, Yar’adua described the rumours as baseless and driven by media mischief, particularly those linking him to a purported defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

“I wish to categorically reaffirm my unwavering commitment and support for the All Progressives Congress (APC),” the lawmaker stated.

He further urged the media and the public to disregard any misleading headlines hinting at a possible exit from the ruling party, reiterating that he remains fully aligned with the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

- Advertisement -

Okay.ng reports that rumours of Yar’adua’s political move gained traction after recent political realignments in some northern states, but the senator was quick to quash any doubts surrounding his loyalty.

“It’s essential to clarify that not all individuals sharing the Yar’Adua surname imply a political association with me,” he added, apparently referencing recent attempts to draw connections between his family name and opposition movements.

Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMuhammad A. Aliyu
Follow:
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
Previous Article Kuture BBNaija: Kuture Says It’s Easier to Control Animals Than Housemates, Explains HOH Reluctance
Next Article Umahi Rebukes Claims of South East Neglect in Road Development, Labels Report as Deceptive

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,540.00
Sell₦1,560.00
GBP
Buy₦2,090.00
Sell₦2,125.00
EUR
Buy₦1,780.00
Sell₦1,800.00

Updated: 3 days ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

BREAKING: WAEC Publishes 2025 WASSCE Results Online, Urges Candidates to Check Immediately
Education Top stories
Umahi Rebukes Claims of South East Neglect in Road Development, Labels Report as Deceptive
News
Kuture
BBNaija: Kuture Says It’s Easier to Control Animals Than Housemates, Explains HOH Reluctance
BBNaija Entertainment
Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo
2027: Keyamo Says Pastors Won’t Back Atiku-Obi Ticket, Predicts Christian Withdrawal
News
Kemi Badenoch
Kemi Badenoch Describes FGGC Sagamu as ‘Prison Experience’
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like