Senate to Review Tinubu’s Tax Reform Bills Wednesday, Plans Security Summit Amid National Insecurity

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
The Senate leadership has postponed the passage of President Bola Tinubu’s four tax reform bills to Wednesday to ensure comprehensive review and debate.

These bills-the Nigerian Tax Bill, Tax Administration Bill, Revenue Tax Board Bill, and Nigerian Revenue Service Establishment Bill-were submitted six months ago to revamp Nigeria’s fiscal policies and boost revenue.

The delay has raised concerns, especially since the House of Representatives approved the bills two weeks ago, creating pressure on the Senate to follow suit.

Meanwhile, the Senate has resolved to hold a two-day national security summit to address the escalating insecurity in Nigeria. The decision was made following a motion by Senator Jimoh Ibrahim of Ondo South during Tuesday’s plenary session.

Ibrahim linked the rise in violence to global conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war and economic tensions between the global north and south, which have worsened food insecurity and disrupted globalisation. He stressed the importance of redefining military engagement and increasing funding for the military’s professional development.

Senator Mohammed Dandutse (Katsina South) pointed out intelligence sharing failures among security agencies and called for prudent use of allocated funds. “Nigeria is blessed, we have no other country except Nigeria. We have to face these criminals squarely,” he said.

Opposition to the summit came from Senators Enyinnaya Abaribe and Adamu Aliero, but the majority supported the motion. Senate President Godswill Akpabio shortened the summit duration to two days and announced the formation of a committee to organize the event in Abuja, involving government and traditional leaders. The Senate urged the federal government to revise security policies based on the summit’s findings.

