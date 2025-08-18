News

Senate President Godswill Akpabio Returns to Nigeria, Dispels Health Rumours

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has returned to Nigeria following a brief stay in London, United Kingdom, effectively silencing widespread rumours regarding his health status.

Akpabio, who arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, around 4:00 a.m. on Monday, was warmly received at the Presidential Wing by senators, aides, and enthusiastic supporters.

The Senate President’s return comes after speculations circulated on social media alleging that he was critically ill and hospitalised in London. However, his presence in Abuja has now put an end to such claims.

Prior to his London visit, Akpabio attended the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Geneva, Switzerland, between July 29 and 31. He subsequently proceeded to London for what his aides described as a short vacation.

- Advertisement -

Addressing journalists in Abuja, Akpabio pledged that Nigerians should expect “robust legislative engagements” as the National Assembly prepares to resume plenary.

He further defended Nigeria’s strong delegation at the International Parliamentary Union gathering in Geneva, stressing that the country would continue to derive “more derivatives of democratic governance and effective collaboration with the other arms of government.”

Akpabio also dismissed the swirling rumours about his health with a light quip: “If you listen to the social media, you will go to war.”

His arrival comes just days after Senator Gbenga Daniel, a former Governor of Ogun State, had described the reports of Akpabio’s hospitalisation as false. Similarly, Jackson Udom, Akpabio’s Special Assistant on Media, had earlier clarified that the Senate President was not in any medical emergency.

- Advertisement -

okay.ng reports that Akpabio’s return has now set the stage for renewed parliamentary focus, with expectations of vibrant engagements in the coming legislative session.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Russian Drone Strike on Kharkiv Leaves Child Among Three Dead, 18 Injured
Next Article INEC Kicks Off Continuous Voter Registration Nationwide as Nigerians Gear Up for 2027 Elections

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,546.00
Sell₦1,560.00
GBP
Buy₦2,085.00
Sell₦2,130.00
EUR
Buy₦1,765.00
Sell₦1,800.00

Updated: 3 days ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Boat Tragedy in Sokoto: Rescue Operations Ongoing as Dozens Remain Missing
News
INEC Kicks Off Continuous Voter Registration Nationwide as Nigerians Gear Up for 2027 Elections
News
Russian Drone Strike on Kharkiv Leaves Child Among Three Dead, 18 Injured
International
David Umahi
South-East Governors Unite Behind Tinubu’s 2027 Bid — Umahi
Politics
FG Succumbs to Labour Pressure, Names Opeyemi Agbaje as New PenCom Chairman
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like