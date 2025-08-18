Senate President Godswill Akpabio Returns to Nigeria, Dispels Health Rumours

Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has returned to Nigeria following a brief stay in London, United Kingdom, effectively silencing widespread rumours regarding his health status.

Akpabio, who arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, around 4:00 a.m. on Monday, was warmly received at the Presidential Wing by senators, aides, and enthusiastic supporters.

The Senate President’s return comes after speculations circulated on social media alleging that he was critically ill and hospitalised in London. However, his presence in Abuja has now put an end to such claims.

Prior to his London visit, Akpabio attended the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Geneva, Switzerland, between July 29 and 31. He subsequently proceeded to London for what his aides described as a short vacation.





Addressing journalists in Abuja, Akpabio pledged that Nigerians should expect “robust legislative engagements” as the National Assembly prepares to resume plenary.

He further defended Nigeria’s strong delegation at the International Parliamentary Union gathering in Geneva, stressing that the country would continue to derive “more derivatives of democratic governance and effective collaboration with the other arms of government.”

Akpabio also dismissed the swirling rumours about his health with a light quip: “If you listen to the social media, you will go to war.”

His arrival comes just days after Senator Gbenga Daniel, a former Governor of Ogun State, had described the reports of Akpabio’s hospitalisation as false. Similarly, Jackson Udom, Akpabio’s Special Assistant on Media, had earlier clarified that the Senate President was not in any medical emergency.





okay.ng reports that Akpabio’s return has now set the stage for renewed parliamentary focus, with expectations of vibrant engagements in the coming legislative session.