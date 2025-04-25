Senate President Akpabio Heads Nigerian Delegation to Vatican for Pope Francis’ Funeral

Senate President Godswill Akpabio will represent Nigeria at the funeral of Pope Francis, scheduled for Saturday in Vatican City, okay.ng reports.

The Nigerian government dispatched a delegation of five, including key religious and diplomatic figures, according to a statement by President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Alongside Akpabio, the delegation features Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Archbishop Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji; Archbishop Matthew Hassan Kukah; and Archbishop Ignatius Ayua Kaigama.

The delegation will present President Tinubu’s condolences to the Vatican leadership. The president praised Pope Francis as “a humble servant of God” and noted that his death, occurring just after Easter celebrations, symbolizes “a sacred return to his Maker” and offers renewed hope to Christians worldwide.