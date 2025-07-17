Senate Greenlights Trump’s Move to Cancel Over $9 Billion in Foreign Aid and NPR, PBS Funding

In a narrow vote late Wednesday, the U.S. Senate approved the White House’s proposal to eliminate $9.4 billion in federal expenditures earmarked for foreign aid as well as the public broadcasters NPR and PBS. The final tally stood at 51 in favor versus 48 against. This legislation now moves to the House of Representatives, which is anticipated to give the concluding approval by July 18. Upon House approval, the bill will reach President Donald Trump’s desk for signing into law.

According to reports by okay.ng, the initiative to rescind the funds follows a request sent earlier by the Trump administration. In early June, House Speaker Mike Johnson disclosed that the White House had formally asked Congress to cancel $9.4 billion previously approved as foreign aid, labeling portions of it as “wasteful” under findings from the Department of Government Efficiency.

Reinforcing this fiscal tightening, President Trump had already introduced cutbacks earlier in May, signing an executive order to terminate government funding for NPR and PBS, accusing the news outlets of “biased reporting.” The move sparked immediate backlash; on May 27, NPR and several Colorado radio stations filed a lawsuit against the administration, asserting that the defunding attempt aimed to undermine press freedom.

This development represents a significant shift in U.S. foreign aid policy and public media funding, signaling the administration’s willingness to scrutinize previously authorized budgets under the banner of efficiency and political accountability.