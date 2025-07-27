Senate Denounces Claims of Internal Rift as Baseless, Emphasizes Unity in Legislative Deliberations

Amid growing speculation about a reported disagreement between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele during a recent closed-door meeting, the Nigerian Senate has firmly dismissed the allegations as misleading.

Speaking through a detailed statement issued on Sunday, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, rejected the claims, describing them as a distortion of standard parliamentary proceedings.

“Our attention has been drawn to diverse media reports claiming that President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio and Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele clashed during an executive session recently convened to deliberate whether the Senate should proceed on annual recess,” Adaramodu said. “The reports do not contain any iota of truth. In entirety, they misconstrue time-tested practices and traditions in the parliament worldwide…”

Adaramodu underscored that rigorous debates are essential components of legislative decision-making, and not indicators of conflict.





He stated, “The Senate, as our country’s highest law-making institution, is not different in any way. Like other parliaments, every bill, motion and proposal is always subjected to intense scrutiny in our Chamber almost on a daily basis.”

He also made it clear that spirited discussions, whether in plenary or committee rooms, are in the national interest and should not be seen as personal confrontations.

“Whether in the chamber or committee room, debates on policy issues should not be misconstrued as altercations among members, neither do they suggest any crack in the rank of the leadership,” he added.

okay.ng reports that the executive session in question focused primarily on whether to commence the Senate’s annual recess—a routine agenda item that typically invites diverse viewpoints.