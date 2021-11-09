Senate confirms nominations of Abdulazeez King, Mohammed Baba as RMAFC commissioners

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the nominations of Hon. Abdulazeez Idris King and Engr. Mohammed Sani Baba as Federal Commissioners of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

A statement by the Special Assistant (Press) to the Senate President, Ezrel Tabiowo, said the confirmation of both nominees followed the consideration of a report by the Senate Committee on National Planning and Economic Affairs.

The statement reads: “The nominees are to represent Kogi and Bauchi states, respectively, on the Commission.

“In his presentation, Chairman of the Committee on National Planning and Economic Affairs, Senator Olubunmi Adetumbi, said based on available documents and presentations made to the Committee during the screening exercise, the nominees satisfied the requirements for appointment into public service.

“The confirmation of the nominees was duly in accordance with the provision of Section 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, in a short remark, congratulated both nominees on their confirmation by the upper chamber.”