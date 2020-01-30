Senate confirms appointment of Kingsley Obiora as CBN deputy governor

The Nigerian Senate has confirmed the appointment of Kingsley Obiora as deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Okay.ng understands that the Red chambers of the National Assembly confirmed Obiora following the presentation of report for consideration by the chairman of the Senate committee on banking, Uba Sani.

According to Sani, Obiora’s nomination was in accordance with section 8 of the CBN Act.

The senator disclosed this during plenary on Thursday stating that his committee did not receive any petition against the nominee.

He said, “The committee did not receive any petition against the nominee. He has the experience and has a good track record,” he said.

“The committee screened the nominee and is satisfied. I hereby recommend that he be confirmed as deputy of CBN.”

Following a voice vote, the Senate confirmed Obiora’s appointment as deputy governor of CBN.