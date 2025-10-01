Security Forces Nab Impersonators with Large Cannabis Cargo in Taraba

Troops from the 6 Brigade, working hand in hand with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Taraba State, have arrested two individuals masquerading as police officers while transporting cannabis in two vehicles. Okay.ng reports that the arrest occurred in Wukari Local Government Area following a tip-off.

According to Lieutenant Umar Muhammad, the Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations at 6 Brigade, intelligence led security operatives to intercept the suspects at Takum Junction. Dressed in Mobile Police outfits, the suspects were driving two Toyota Hilux trucks loaded with what preliminary tests suggest is cannabis.A thorough investigation revealed that none of the occupants in the vehicles are actual police officers. The vehicles were reportedly loaded with the illicit substance in Akure, Ondo State, and were en route to Adamawa State when seized.





On spotting the troops, occupants of one vehicle abandoned it and fled the scene. Authorities recovered a total of 1,134 blocks of cannabis from both vehicles. The suspects and the seized drugs have been handed over to the NDLEA’s Wukari office for further inquiry and legal action.

Brigadier General Kingsley Uwa, Commander of the 6 Brigade, praised the effective collaboration between military troops and NDLEA agents and reiterated the Brigade’s resolve to keep Taraba State free from criminal activities. He encouraged residents to continue providing timely and reliable information to security agencies to aid their ongoing efforts.





This operation follows a separate NDLEA announcement on September 28, where two alleged drug kingpins were arrested in Lagos with multiple consignments of cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine destined for European markets.