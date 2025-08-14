Security Commitment: Zamfara Governor Tours Communities After Bandit Attacks

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, on Wednesday embarked on a sympathy and assessment tour to several communities recently affected by banditry in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area.

The governor’s visit came in the wake of renewed armed attacks and abductions that have displaced hundreds of families, leaving women and children in dire conditions across the state.

Communities visited included Banga, Kurya Madaro, Maguru, Sakajiki, and Kyambarawa — all of which have suffered varying degrees of destruction in recent weeks.

Addressing residents of Banga, Governor Lawal expressed condolences to the bereaved families and pledged a sustained government push against insecurity.





“We are here in order to sympathise with you and condole with the families of those who lost their lives as a result of the attacks,” he said. “When such ugly activities happened, I was away from the state but I sent a powerful delegation led by my Deputy and Secretary to the State Government to sympathise with you.”

Lawal noted that the security situation in Zamfara and other parts of Nigeria remains a major concern for leaders, assuring residents that his administration will continue to work closely with security agencies and stakeholders to restore peace.

“We will continue to do our best to promote security and safety of our people. As we all know, security is necessary for the development of any society, therefore, since the inception of our administration, security is our number one priority,” he stated.

In Kurya Madaro, Maguru, and Kyambarawa, the governor urged residents to intensify prayers for divine intervention, stressing that spiritual commitment can complement security measures.





“We should pray to God and seek for his intervention, I believe with constant prayers, all these challenges will become history,” he said.

While in Sakajiki, Lawal announced the immediate commencement of a road construction project linking the town to the main highway, a move he said would bolster both security and economic activities.

The governor’s visit comes amid rising concerns over the humanitarian impact of insecurity in Zamfara, with relief and reconstruction efforts becoming an urgent priority. okay.ng reports.