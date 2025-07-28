Politics

SDP Expels Nasir El-Rufai, Slams 30-Year Ban on Former Kaduna Governor

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read
Nasir El-Rufai
Nasir El-Rufai

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has expelled former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, from its ranks and imposed a 30-year ban barring him from any form of affiliation with the party.

The decision, announced on Monday by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the SDP, marks a dramatic twist in the former governor’s political journey since his recent exit from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his alignment with the emerging opposition coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In a statement signed by SDP National Publicity Secretary, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba, the party said El-Rufai’s expulsion and ban were in accordance with the SDP Constitution, its core principles, and relevant provisions of the Nigerian Constitution and Electoral Act, which empower political parties to determine and enforce their membership rules.

“El-Rufai is hereby banished and banned from applying for membership, identifying with the name, insignia, logo, symbol, mark, or any activities, organs, agencies, and institutions of the SDP or donating to, supporting, contributing to, or participating in any affairs of the SDP for a period of 30 years effective from today,” the statement read.

Okay.ng reports that the party’s leadership also issued a stern warning to its members against associating with El-Rufai or any other individual whose interests do not align with the core values and objectives of the SDP.

Although the party did not disclose the specific infractions that prompted this extreme sanction, political observers believe El-Rufai’s prominent role in the new ADC-led opposition coalition may have triggered tensions within the SDP’s internal ranks. The coalition, which aims to challenge President Bola Tinubu and the APC in 2027, has positioned itself as a united front of former allies and rivals seeking political realignment.

El-Rufai, a high-profile political figure with national influence, had joined the SDP after resigning from the APC amid policy disagreements and mounting internal rifts.

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
