SCUML Seals Two Firms for Violating Money Laundering Act

By OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
The Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering (SCUML) has sealed the offices of Iman Multi Structures Ltd and Daraja Motors over breaches of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022.

According to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), both companies, classified as Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions (DNFBPs), had earlier been sanctioned and fined on June 18 and August 13, 2025, for non-compliance with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing regulations. Despite the sanctions, they failed to remit the fines to the government.

EFCC said the action followed investigations by SCUML’s zonal office, which confirmed that the deadline for payment had lapsed more than a month ago. The affected premises will remain sealed until compliance with the law is achieved.

The Commission reiterated its commitment to enforcing financial regulations and ensuring accountability among DNFBPs.

