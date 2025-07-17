Scott Iguma Remanded in Custody Until Monday Over PWAN Defamation Charges

A Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, has ordered the remand of social media influencer and activist Scott Iguma until Monday, following his arraignment on a 10-count charge of criminal defamation involving prominent real estate firm PWAN Group.

Iguma, who was arrested on Wednesday at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba, appeared in court on Thursday to face charges stemming from a series of Instagram posts made in May 2025.

According to the charge sheet obtained by Okay.ng, the Police allege that Iguma used his platform, with over one million followers, to publish false and defamatory claims against PWAN, including accusations that the company collected payment from land buyers without delivering property.

One of the posts cited in court read:

“If anything happens to me, PWAN should be number 1 suspect. If anything happens to my family, nuclear and extended, hold PWAN responsible, even if I fall sick, hold PWAN responsible.”





Another post read:

“PWAN Real Estate Company, the company that sells receipt to people instead of land… I can boldly state and advise, do not buy property from PWAN for now.”

The Police, represented by ASP A.O. Nwabuisi, argue that Iguma’s posts were not only false and malicious, but also posed a risk to public order and incited hatred, violating Section 24(1)(b) and punishable under Section 24(2)(ii) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, as amended in 2024.

As the hearing progressed, the presiding judge ruled that Iguma be remanded in custody until Monday, July 21, pending further deliberation on his bail application.

Meanwhile, a statement posted on Iguma’s official Instagram handle, @scott_iguma, condemned the arrest and described it as an abuse of police powers.





“The Nigerian Police Force has again towed the path of illegality by detaining our client, Mr. Scott Iguma, today for purportedly defaming PWAN,” the post read.

The statement argued that even if defamation had occurred, “defamation is no longer a crime in Lagos State, following its decriminalisation under the Lagos State Criminal Law of 2011.”

It further alleged that PWAN “used the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Yaba Panti, to detain Scott Iguma.”