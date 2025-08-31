Featured

Scholarships Nigerian Students Can Apply For (2025 Guide)

The best scholarships for Nigerian students do more than pay tuition. Many also cover stipends, accommodation, health insurance, research grants, and travel, which is why winning the right award can transform an academic journey.

Contents

This 2025 guide from Okay.ng brings together the most reliable local, international, and industry-funded opportunities Nigerian students actually use, plus a simple plan to prepare a strong application without stress.

How this guide is organized

You will find an A to Z table of major scholarships, followed by quick profiles and a preparation checklist. Deadlines change across the year, so focus on eligibility and documents you can prepare now.

Top scholarships Nigerian students can apply for in 2025

ScholarshipLevelTypical coverageFocus
Chevening ScholarshipPostgraduateTuition, stipend, flights, visaAny discipline, study in the UK
Commonwealth ScholarshipsPostgraduateTuition, stipend, travelDevelopment-focused masters and PhD in the UK
Erasmus Mundus Joint MastersPostgraduateTuition, monthly allowance, travelJoint degrees across multiple European universities
DAAD EPOSPostgraduateTuition, monthly stipend, insurance, travelDevelopment-related masters and PhD in Germany
Fulbright Foreign Student ProgramPostgraduateTuition, stipend, travel, insuranceMasters and PhD in the United States
Mastercard Foundation Scholars ProgramUndergraduate and PostgraduateTuition, living costs, mentoringPartner universities in Africa, Europe, North America
PTDF ScholarshipPostgraduateTuition, stipend, flights, researchOil, gas, energy and related fields, Nigeria and overseas
Federal Government BEA ScholarshipUndergraduate and PostgraduateTuition, stipend, accommodationBilateral awards to study in partner countries
NNPC–SNEPCo National University ScholarshipUndergraduateAnnual grantEngineering and selected STEM fields
Agbami Scholarship (Chevron/Star Deepwater)UndergraduateAnnual grantMedicine and Engineering
Shell SPDC JV ScholarshipUndergraduateAnnual grantEngineering, Geosciences and STEM
Seplat JV ScholarshipUndergraduateAnnual grantScience and Engineering
MTN Foundation ScholarshipUndergraduateAnnual grant, devices in some cyclesHigh-performing students in STEM and related courses
Jim Ovia Foundation Leaders ScholarshipUndergraduateTuition supportSelected partner institutions and disciplines
NDDC Postgraduate ScholarshipPostgraduateTuition, stipend, travelNiger Delta indigenes, priority technical fields
Lagos State Scholarship/BursaryUndergraduate and PostgraduateTuition bursaryLagos indigenes in approved institutions
Kano State ScholarshipUndergraduate and PostgraduateTuition bursaryKano indigenes in approved institutions
WAAW Foundation ScholarshipUndergraduateTuition supportWomen in STEM across African universities
Afreximbank and partner awardsPostgraduate and FellowshipsTuition, stipends or research supportTrade, finance, development, and policy programs
TotalEnergies, Addax, BOVAS, Rainoil group schemesUndergraduateAnnual grantsEnergy-aligned courses and STEM fields

Notes: Coverage and cycles vary by year. Always read the latest eligibility rules and required documents on the official portal before you apply.

Quick profiles and who should apply

Chevening Scholarship
Best for graduates with leadership potential who can show impact in work or community. Requires a strong personal statement, two references, and unconditional offers from UK universities later in the cycle.

Commonwealth Scholarships
Ideal for applicants with a clear development problem to solve in Nigeria. Strong alignment between your proposed course and national needs improves your chances.

Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters
A good fit if you want a multi-country experience. One application can cover several partner universities. Motivational letters must show why the joint curriculum fits your goals.

DAAD EPOS
Built for professionals with at least two years of work experience in development-related fields. Strong CV, proof of employment, and a focused study plan are essential.

Fulbright Foreign Student Program
Competitive for research-minded candidates with strong academic records and clear leadership potential. Emphasize how your work benefits Nigeria upon return.

Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program
Targets high-achieving students with financial need and a commitment to community impact. Apply through participating universities.

PTDF Scholarship
Designed for energy and engineering talent. A concise research proposal, relevant industry experience, and clear justification for chosen schools help.

Federal Government BEA
Requires competitive national tests and document screening. Suits candidates who are flexible about host countries and programs.

Oil and gas JV scholarships
The NNPC–SNEPCo, Agbami, Shell SPDC, and Seplat awards are dependable for undergraduates in Medicine, Engineering, and core STEM. Keep CGPA strong and transcripts up to date.

MTN Foundation Scholarship
Consistent track record of supporting high-performing undergraduates in STEM and related fields. Make sure your CGPA meets the current cut-off.

State scholarships and bursaries
Lagos, Kano, and many other states offer support to indigenes. Check your state scholarship board and gather proof of origin early.

Women in STEM
The WAAW Foundation Scholarship focuses on women pursuing engineering and technology. A clear statement on community outreach strengthens your application.

What selection committees look for

Selection panels want evidence of academic strength, clarity of purpose, and community or leadership impact. They look for a tight connection between your study plan and a problem you can solve in Nigeria. Strong applications are easy to verify, well formatted, and consistent across all documents.

The 10-step application plan that works

  1. Choose three scholarships that fit your level and field instead of chasing everything at once.
  2. Map deadlines on a simple calendar and work backwards by four weeks for each requirement.
  3. Draft a one-page study or impact plan that explains the problem you will tackle and how your course helps.
  4. Request transcripts early and confirm your name matches across BVN, passport, and certificates.
  5. Line up two referees who can speak to academics and leadership. Share your CV and statement with them.
  6. Rewrite your personal statement for each scholarship. Keep the same core story but reflect each program’s goals.
  7. Prepare a concise CV with quantifiable achievements and clear dates.
  8. Scan documents clearly, save as PDF with logical names, and keep both print and cloud copies.
  9. Submit before the deadline. Early submissions reduce portal congestion and allow corrections.
  10. If rejected, ask for feedback if available, refine your statement, and try the next cycle.

Common mistakes to avoid

Do not reuse the same statement word for word for different programs. Do not inflate CGPA or hours of community service. Do not submit blurry scans or inconsistent names. Do not skip optional questions that could strengthen your profile.

Frequently asked questions

Can I apply to multiple scholarships at the same time
Yes. Many winners apply to two or three programs in parallel. Keep documents consistent and track deadlines carefully.

Do I need IELTS or TOEFL
Some scholarships accept waivers if your previous education was in English. Others require test scores. Check current rules and schedule tests early.

Must I have an admission letter before I apply
Chevening and some programs allow you to apply first and submit admission offers later. Others require an offer upfront. Read each program’s instructions.

What CGPA do I need
Cut-offs vary. Competitive programs often expect a strong upper second class or higher. Maintain your grades and provide an official transcript.

Can HND holders apply
Yes, for several awards, especially postgraduate diplomas or masters with relevant experience. Confirm each program’s equivalence policy.

