Saudi Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled Dies at 36 After Spending 20 Years in Coma

Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal Al Saud, widely known as Saudi Arabia’s “Sleeping Prince”, has died at the age of 36, two decades after slipping into a coma caused by a tragic accident.

The news of his passing was confirmed by his father, Prince Khaled bin Talal bin Abdulaziz, who announced the loss in an emotional statement on Saturday via social media platform X.

“With hearts believing in Allah’s will and decree, and with deep sorrow and sadness, we mourn our beloved son: Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, may Allah have mercy on him, who passed away today,” the statement read.

{يَا أَيَّتُهَا النَّفْسُ الْمُطْمَئِنَّةُ، ارْجِعِي إِلَىٰ رَبِّكِ رَاضِيَةً مَّرْضِيَّةً، فَادْخُلِي فِي عِبَادِي، وَادْخُلِي جَنَّتِي}



بقلوب مؤمنة بقضاء الله وقدره وببالغ الحزن والأسى ننعى إبننا الغالي

الأمير الوليد بن خالد بن طلال بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود رحمه الله

الذي انتقل… pic.twitter.com/QQBbMWGOOG — خالد بن طلال بن عبد العزيز ( أبو الوليد ) (@allah_cure_dede) July 19, 2025

Okay.ng understands that Prince Al-Waleed sustained a severe brain haemorrhage following a car accident in London in 2005, while he was studying at a UK military academy. He never regained consciousness.





He was later moved to King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh, where he remained in a persistent vegetative state for nearly 20 years.

Despite receiving advanced medical care and undergoing multiple consultations with international specialists, the prince showed only minor physical responses over the years, brief moments that stirred hope across Saudi Arabia and the broader Arab world.