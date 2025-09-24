International

Saudi Arabia Appoints Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Humaid as New Grand Mufti

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
1 Min Read
Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Humaid
Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Humaid

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has named Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Humaid as its new Grand Mufti and Head of the Senior Council of Scholars, following a royal appointment by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Humaid succeeds Sheikh Abdulaziz, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 82.

Prior to this appointment, Humaid served as one of the nine Imams of the Grand Mosque of Mecca, a post that brought him national prominence and deep respect in the religious community.

His new role places him at the helm of Saudi Arabia’s highest religious institution, responsible for issuing fatwas, guiding Islamic jurisprudence, and leading the kingdom’s religious scholars.

Muhammad A. Aliyu
