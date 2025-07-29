Politics

Saraki Reaffirms Loyalty to PDP, Denies Directing Supporters to Join ADC

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
3 Min Read
Saraki
Saraki

Former Senate President and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Reconciliation Committee, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has called on his supporters in Kwara State to remain steadfast in the PDP, assuring them that current efforts to reform and reposition the party at the national level will bear positive results.

Speaking on Tuesday at his GRA residence in Ilorin, Saraki addressed a large gathering of party stakeholders from all 16 local government areas of the state. He used the occasion to dispel speculations linking him to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and to reaffirm his full loyalty to the PDP.

We are staying in PDP because ongoing efforts to reposition the party will yield fruitful results, so we are committed to the party,” Saraki declared to loud applause from party loyalists.

Amid growing rumors suggesting his involvement in a political realignment with the newly-formed ADC—a coalition of members from the PDP, APC, LP, and other parties—Saraki made it clear that he never directed anyone to defect to the new party.

I never directed anyone to go to ADC in the state. That is not true, and I must come and let you hear from the horse’s mouth so you can know the true position of the matter,” he stated.

The former Kwara governor also provided updates on the recent PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and the party’s preparations for its upcoming national convention. He expressed confidence in the reconciliation efforts being undertaken and urged members to be patient and united during the transition phase.

I’m here as a democrat, whose people have asked to clarify a number of issues about the party. You’ve all been observing what’s been happening at the national level of our party, and you want to know the situation. I owe you that explanation,” he told the crowd.

Saraki emphasized that his visit was driven by a need to maintain transparency and trust among his political family in Kwara.

He encouraged stakeholders to remain focused, assuring them that the PDP would emerge stronger ahead of the 2027 general elections.

