Sanwo-Olu gives update on Ikoyi building collapse, says death toll rises now 42

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, says the number of persons that died in the collapse of a 21-storey building in the Ikoyi area of the state has increased to 42.

The governor made this disclosure when he gave an update on the search and rescue operation at the scene on Saturday.

Sanwo-Olu was at the site of the incident with the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, among others.

According to the governor, 15 survivors have been recorded so far.

He said: “Now, we have a total of 42 bodies that have been recovered and we have nine survivors, however, we have additional six people that we have also been able to identify that they were on-site and they were treated at the police hospital in Falomo so, we have a total of 15 survivors.”

Furthermore, Sanwo-Olu said 49 families so far have filed the missing persons’ register as of Saturday morning.