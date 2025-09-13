Sanwo-Olu Challenges Nigerian Youths to Uphold Integrity and Build a Better Future

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called on Nigerian youths to embrace positive values that will foster a society where equity, justice, and opportunity are accessible to all, regardless of background.

The governor gave the charge on Friday during the 2025 International Youth Day Summit, which took place at the Blue Roof in Ikeja. At the event, Sanwo-Olu also awarded grants to winners of the Amplifier Business Clinic, designed to support young entrepreneurs.

His message came against the backdrop of rising societal concerns about internet fraud, moral decline, and the neglect of ethical standards among many young Nigerians.

Sanwo-Olu urged young people to adopt discipline, honesty, and time management as essential tools for leadership.

“If the youth were able to take up their leadership position, they must value time, have integrity, dwell on positivity in word and deed, avoid procrastination and take full advantage of all the opportunities and resources made available by the state government for them to succeed in whatever field of life they find themselves. The state government would continue to prioritise the issues affecting them as the most valuable assets.”

He further reminded them that they are not just beneficiaries but also stakeholders in national development.

According to the Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende, the youths remain the heartbeat and driving force of the country’s progress. He tied his remarks to the summit’s theme: “Local Youth Actions for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Beyond,” emphasizing grassroots efforts as crucial to meeting the 2030 SDGs target.





The summit also featured a keynote address by Fela Durotoye, President of Gemstone Leadership Initiative, who encouraged youths to embrace responsibility, leverage digital technology, and make tangible contributions to their immediate communities.

Among the highlights were the presentation of an 18-seater bus to the Lagos chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, grants to 86 voluntary youth groups, and financial support to 10 winners of the business clinic competition.

The event reinforced the Lagos State government's continued investment in youth empowerment, with stakeholders stressing the role of values in creating a sustainable future.