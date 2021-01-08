Sanwo-Olu celebrates wife, Joke Olu on her birthday

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo Olu has celebrates his wife on her birthday.
Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu was born on 8th January. However, the year of her birth is still not known by the public.
Taking to his offical Twitter handle, Sanwo Olu wished her a happy birthday as he praised her for being a good wife and a good mother. He also thanked her undaunting support, prayers and encouragement.
A very Happy Birthday to my dear Wife. Dr. Ibijoke Claudiana Sanwo-Olu.
May God’s unending blessings continue to abide with you. Thank you for your prayers, support and encouragement always. pic.twitter.com/0oCF5oBWnf
— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) January 8, 2021