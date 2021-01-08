Sanwo-Olu celebrates wife, Joke Olu on her birthday

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo Olu has celebrates his wife on her birthday.

Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu was born on 8th January. However, the year of her birth is still not known by the public.

Taking to his offical Twitter handle, Sanwo Olu wished her a happy birthday as he praised her for being a good wife and a good mother. He also thanked her undaunting support, prayers and encouragement.