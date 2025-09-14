Salah’s Late Penalty Pushes Liverpool Past Burnley in English Premier League Clash

Liverpool secured a dramatic 1-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday, with Mohamed Salah’s last-minute penalty sealing all three points in their English Premier League (EPL) campaign.

The Egyptian forward converted from the spot in the 95th minute after referee Michael Oliver awarded a penalty for Hannibal Mejbri’s handball inside the box.

Liverpool had controlled much of the possession but struggled to break through Burnley’s compact defence. Goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka produced vital saves, including a crucial stop in the closing stages, keeping his team alive until Salah’s intervention.

The match shifted significantly in the 84th minute when Burnley midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu received a second yellow card for a foul on Florian Wirtz, leaving his team with ten men. Despite their numerical disadvantage, Burnley’s resilience lasted until stoppage time.





Jeremie Frimpong’s cross struck Mejbri’s arm deep into added minutes, and Salah calmly dispatched the penalty to hand Liverpool their fourth consecutive victory.

This result extends Liverpool’s unbeaten run and keeps them at the top of the Premier League table with 12 points, three ahead of Arsenal, who sit second with nine points. Burnley, meanwhile, have now lost three of their opening four matches, despite putting up strong resistance.

The win continues Liverpool’s trend of late decisive goals this season, a quality that could prove decisive in the title race.

